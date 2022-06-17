×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: paul mccartney | concert | beatles

Paul McCartney Takes Fans Down Memory Lane

paul mccartney performs at a concert
Paul McCartney (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 17 June 2022 11:27 AM

Paul McCartney delivered more than just a show when he took to the stage Thursday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

The event turned into a three-hour journey through 65 years in the life of one of rock's icons. As the Asbury Park Press noted, fans were worried that they may not make it into the stadium. With traffic backed up on the roads and highways surrounding MetLife, attendees were rushing out of vehicles parked along the roads to make it to the concert.

McCartney made his way through dozens of songs that helped to define key moments of his decades-long musical career. He delivered sterling performances of "My Valentine," which he dedicated to his wife, Nancy Shevell, as well as "Something," which was played with a ukulele intro in memory of George Harrison. 

John Lennon's presence was also felt during the show. McCartney dedicated "Here Today" to the late rocker, then later performed virtually with Lennon on "I've Got a Feeling" from the "Let It Be" footage, which the Asbury Park Press noted was re-edited by Peter Jackson for his "Get Back" documentary. 

McCartney also performed several newer songs from his later years and at one point brought out Bruce Springsteen to duet with him on "Glory Days" and "I Wanna Be Your Man."

"We got a special surprise for you," McCartney said. "A friend of mine, he's a local boy. I think you guessed it! I said you got to come and sing with us!"

Springsteen, taking to the stage, made a nod at McCartney's upcoming 80th birthday, which takes place Saturday. 

“Here's to 80 more years of glory days,” Springsteen said. 

Earlier in the night, the crowd broke into a spontaneous rendition of "Happy Birthday" and sang the song again later during the concert when Jon Bon Jovi led the stadium in a serenade. 

It was only fitting that McCartney also played "Happy Birthday," which he did, Asbury Park Press reported, noting that after three hours "the energy was still crisp." 

"There's one thing that remains to be said," McCartney said as the show came to a close. "We'll see you next time!"

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Paul McCartney delivered more than just a show when he took to the stage Thursday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 
paul mccartney, concert, beatles
358
2022-27-17
Friday, 17 June 2022 11:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved