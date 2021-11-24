Claudia Lennear, Inspiration Behind 'Brown Sugar,' Regrets Song Won't Be Performed Live

Claudia Lennear, a vocalist who dated Mick Jagger and is said to have been the inspiration behind the Rolling Stones' hit single "Brown Sugar," is weighing in on the band’s decision to cut the song from its setlist.

Over the years the song's controversial lyrics, which are said to explore the horrors of slavery, as well as sexual assault, has drawn widespread criticism. A new wave of scrutiny forced the band to retire "Brown Sugar" from its tour setlist for the first time in nearly 50 years.

As an African-American woman, Lennear understands the outrage but also regrets that the song will no longer be performed live. Fans are "missing out on a great part of rock & roll history," she told Spin. "When do we learn to understand history without getting upset? Right now we’re not really in that space."

Lennear added, "I’m sensitive, but when it comes to poetic license, I let go. It’s just a great riff. It’s a great hook. Keith Richards plays those first two notes, everyone is on their feet, everybody’s clapping, dancing, singing. When I hear it, my first thought is: long live the Rolling Stones."

Richards previously spoke to the Los Angeles Times about cutting the song from the Stones' live performance, saying he did not understand the pushback.

"Didn’t they understand this was a song about the horrors of slavery? But they’re trying to bury it. At the moment I don’t want to get into conflicts with all of this sh*t," he said.

It is unknown whether fans will ever hear the Stones play "Brown Sugar" live again but Richards remains hopeful.

"I’m hoping that we’ll be able to resurrect the babe in her glory somewhere along the track," he said.

Fans meanwhile are calling for the band to reconsider scrapping "Brown Sugar" and are taking to social media to make their voices heard. The Stones regularly posts their setlist on Instagram and followers are pleading with them to reinstate the song. Jagger has kept the flame of hope alive by telling the Times that the song could make its way back onto the stage.

"We’ve played 'Brown Sugar' every night since 1970, so sometimes you think, 'We’ll take that one out for now, and see how it goes. We might put it back in," he said, adding that "the setlist in a stadium show, it’s kind of a tough one.”