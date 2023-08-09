Legendary Singer-Songwriter Rodriguez Dead at 81

Rodriguez, the singer-songwriter whose career was the subject of the Oscar-winning 2012 documentary "Searching for Sugar Man," has died at age 81.

His Aug. 9 death was confirmed on his official website.

"It is with great sadness that we at Sugarman.org announce that Sixto Diaz Rodriguez has passed away earlier today," the statement read. "We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his daughters — Sandra, Eva and Regan — and to all his family. Rodriguez was 81 years old. May His Dear Soul Rest In Peace."

Born Sixto Rodriguez and billed solely with his last name, the Detroit native struggled to sell his first two albums in the U.S. during the 1970s, the Guardian noted.

This led him to quit music and take up manual labor. However, unbeknown to him, his music found a following in other places like Botswana, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.

Gaining a dedicated following in Australia, he embarked on a tour there in 1979. Meanwhile, in South Africa, a compilation album achieved platinum status amid rumors that he had taken his own life.

In 1997, Rodriguez became aware of his popularity in South Africa after his daughter found information about him online. This led to his touring the country. His recognition expanded as his track "Sugar Man" was covered by Paolo Nutini and the South African group Just Jinger. Nas has also sampled the original song.

Rodriguez’s life became the focal point of the documentary "Searching for Sugar Man," released in 2012. The film debuted at the Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim and went on to secure the Best Documentary Oscar the subsequent year.

Helmed by Swedish filmmaker Malik Bendjelloul, the documentary follows Rodriguez's life and the quest to find him. Following its success, Rodriguez's albums made their inaugural appearance on the U.S. charts.

Rodriguez is survived by his daughters Eva, Sandra, and Regan.