John Gosling, Keyboardist for The Kinks, Dies at 75

John Gosling, former keyboardist for The Kinks, has died at age 75.

The iconic British rock group confirmed the news on social media Friday.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling," the band wrote. "We are sending our condolences to John's wife and family."

Classically trained as an organist and a pianist, Gosling joined the band in 1970, according to the New York Post. His audition ended up being a recording session for the song "Lola," which landed in the charts.

During his eight years with the band, Gosling performed on 10 albums, including "Muswell Hillbillies" and "Everybody's in Show-Biz."

Gordon Edwards took over from Gosling, who was famously known as "John the Baptist," on keyboards before Ian Gibbons joined the band in 1979, according to the Guardian. In 1994, Gosling founded the Kast Off Kinks with former band members Mick Avory, Jim Rodford, and John Dalton.

Asked during an interview how he thought his life would have developed if he had not joined the band in the 1970s, Gosling said that music "would have always played a major role in my life."

"I might have even become a unicorn exterminator," he added.

Soon after the news of Gosling's death, fellow band members of The Kinks shared their condolences and messages.

"I'm dismayed and deeply upset by John Gosling's passing," lead guitarist Dave Davies wrote in a statement. "He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us. Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man."

Added drummer Mick Avory: "Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour ... which made him a popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God Bless him."