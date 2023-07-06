Mother: De Niro's Grandson Died After Ingesting Fentanyl

Drena De Niro is sharing insights into the death of her son, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, 19, was found dead Sunday in what police are probing as a possible overdose. Drena De Niro said her son died after ingesting fentanyl.

"Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still f****** around selling and buying this s***, my son is gone forever," she wrote in the comments section of an earlier post announcing the death.

"It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo,” Drena De Niro originally wrote in a statement Monday. "We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief."

Shortly after, she shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to her son in which she recalled holding him for the first time.

"None of this is right or fair and my heart hurts in a way I never knew possible while still breathing and barely functioning. Leo my darling I love you today like the first day I held you in my arms," she wrote.

Drena De Niro went on to describe how "the same man that picked us up from the hospital when you were born drove us to the funeral home where I touched and held you for the last time."

"I can't believe any of this is real YOU made everything bearable and every burden lighter. You didn't deserve to die like this but I can only believe that God needed a strong powerful angel in their army," she added.

Robert De Niro also expressed his grief.

"I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo," he said in a statement to CNN. "We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."