Tags: robert de niro | grandson | dead

Robert De Niro's Grandson Dies at 19

By    |   Monday, 03 July 2023 10:47 AM EDT

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of actor Robert De Niro, died at age 19.

Drena De Niro, the "Taxi Driver" star's daughter, confirmed the news of her son's death in a tribute Monday posted to Instagram.

"My beautiful sweet angel," Drena De Niro captioned a photo of her son. "I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly."

No additional details were immediately available on Leandro De Niro Rodriguez's death.

"You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life," Drena De Niro wrote. "I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you."

In her post, Drena De Niro tagged Carlos "Mare" Rodriguez, with whom she shares her son, and wrote: "I'm so sorry my baby. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."

Carlos Rodriquez responded to the announcement by remembering Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.

"My dear Drena… words aren't enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends," he wrote. "He is Godschild now. On this full moon his spirit luminates what could not be seen in the dark. You can't spell LOVE without LEO."

Several other members of the acting community also responded with messages of condolences and support.

"Shocked! I'm so sorry! We are all here for you !!! I love you too much!" commented actor Rosie Perez.

"Drena, I'm so deeply sorry," added actor Lana Parrilla. "Sending you an enormous amount of love, prayers and strength. May God be with you and all who love your darling boy."

Robert De Niro did not publicly address his grandson's death but posted a blacked-out square on Instagram in the hours after the news.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
