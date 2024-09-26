Ringo Starr Cancels Rest of US Tour Due to Illness

Ringo Starr has canceled the remaining shows of his U.S. tour due to illness.

The announcement was made via a statement on Instagram hours before the former Beatles star, 84, and his All Starr Band were set to perform in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

"Ringo has come down with a cold and after consulting a doctor he was advised to cancel these two remaining shows and get rest," the statement read,

Wednesday's show at New York City's Radio City Music Hall was also canceled. According to the notice, original ticketholders would receive an automatic refund while others were advised to contact their point of purchase.

"As always, Ringo and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them soon," the post concluded.

Starr is the latest in a string of show cancellations, most notably being Jane's Addiction, which scrapped its reunion tour due to simmering tensions between band members that surfaced in the form of an onstage fight.

Fans waited 14 years for the band to make its comeback but after a handful of shows, things came to a head when frontman Perry Farrell punched guitarist Dave Navarro.

Video footage of the altercation doing the rounds on social media showed Farrell take a swing at Navarro mid-guitar solo. Navarro appeared taken aback by the outburst as the crew restrained Farrell and dragged him backstage. The band later announced it had canceled its remaining tour.

Farrell's wife, Etty Lau Farrell, later shared her version of the incident on Instagram, noting that there has "been a lot of tension and animosity between the members"

"The magic that made the band so dynamic. Well, the dynamite was lit," she continued.

Chappell Roan meanwhile, faced criticism after the rising pop artist canceled and delayed several European concerts to make room for her appearance at this year’s VMAs. Similarly, Jelly Roll was met with backlash for rescheduling a show to perform on the season premiere of "SNL" on Sept. 28, according to Parade.