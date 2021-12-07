Ridley Scott Swears at Journalist During 'The Last Duel' Interview

Ridley Scott took aim at a journalist during an interview to promote his latest film, "The Last Duel."

In a clip of the Russian interview, Scott does not hold back after the reporter called the film "realistic."

"It looks more realistic than Kingdom of Heaven or Robin Hood," the journalist said, mentioning two of his previous films, according to People.

"Sir, f**k you. F**k you," Scott replies. "Thank you very much. Go f**k yourself, sir. Go on."

"The Last Duel" debuted in theaters in October but turned out to be a box office flop. During an appearance on comedian Marc Maron’s "WTF" podcast, Scott said he had no issue with Disney's promotion of the film, or the direction he took.

"Disney did a fantastic promotion job," he said, according to Variety. "The bosses loved the movie — because I was concerned it was not for them — but they really liked the movie, so their advertising, publicity, et cetera, was excellent."

If there was anything to blame for the film's lack of success, Scott said it would have to be millennials and their cellphones.

"I think what it boils down to — what we’ve got today [are] the audiences who were brought up on these f**king cellphones. The millennian do not ever want to be taught anything unless you are told it on the cellphone," he said. "This is a broad stroke, but I think we’re dealing with it right now with Facebook.

"There is a misdirection that has happened where it’s given the wrong kind of confidence to this latest generation, I think."

Scott added that he had "no regrets" about the film.

"You can’t win all the time," he explained. "As far as I’m concerned, I’ve never had one regret on any movie I’ve ever made. Nothing. I learned very early on to be your own critic. The only thing you should really have an opinion on is what you just did. Walk away. Make sure you’re happy. And don’t look back. That’s me."