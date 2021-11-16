Ridley Scott Says His Superhero Films Are Better Than Today's 'Boring' Films

Award-winning director Ridley Scott has a strong disliking for superhero films and is not holding back in sharing his views on them.

Speaking with Deadline, the 83-year-old "House Of Gucci" director slammed the genre and suggested that films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were too reliant on "special effects."

"Almost always, the best films are driven by the characters, and we'll come to superheroes after this if you want, because I'll crush it," he said. "I'll f**king crush it. They're f**king boring as s**t."

Scott, who helmed three of his own superhero films, explained that he felt most other films in the genre were lacking when it came to scripts.

"I think I've done three great scripted superhero movies. One would be 'Alien' with Sigourney Weaver. One would be f**king 'Gladiator,' and one would be [‘Blade Runner’] … They're superhero movies," he said. "So, why don't the superhero movies have better stories? Sorry. I got off the rail, but I mean, c'mon. They're mostly saved by special effects, and that's becoming boring for everyone who works with special effects if you've got the money."

Scott is not the only director to take aim at films falling within the superhero category. "Dune" Director Denis Villeneuve recently said during an interview with Spanish newspaper Elmundo, that the problem with the Marvel movies is that they are just "cut and paste" versions of earlier films, according to News18.

"Perhaps the problem is that we are in front of too many Marvel movies that are nothing more than a cut and paste of others," he noted. "Perhaps these types of movies have turned us into zombies a bit … but big and expensive movies of great value — there are many today. I don’t feel capable of being pessimistic at all."