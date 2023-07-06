×
Tags: ricky martin | husband | divorce

Ricky Martin Splits From Husband Jwan Yosef

By    |   Thursday, 06 July 2023 12:02 PM EDT

Pop star Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are getting divorced after six years of marriage, sharing the news in a statement published by People on Thursday.

"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years," the statement read.

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other," added Martin and Yosef, who share two kids: daughter Lucia, born in 2018, and son Renn, born in 2019.

People noted that Martin is also father to twin sons Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008,  who he will continue to raise as a single parent.

Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, began dating in 2015. They initially connected on Instagram before choosing to meet in London six months later. 

They went red-carpet official at the 2016 amFAR Inspiration Gala. That same year they announced their engagement.

"I was really nervous," Martin said during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," according to People. "But I got on my knees and I took out — not a box — I just had them in a little velvet pouch."

Martin added: "Instead of saying, 'Will you marry me?’ I said, 'I got you something.’ I said, 'I want to spend my life with you.’ And he was like, 'What is the question?’ [I said] 'Would you marry me?'"

In 2018, Martin and Josef were married, news that Martin announced during an interview with E! News in January 2018. 

"I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months," he said, according to People. "We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything."

