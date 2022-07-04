Ricky Martin Dismisses 'False' Restraining Order Allegations

Ricky Martin has denied the allegations that led to authorities issuing a restraining order against the Puerto Rican superstar under the U.S. territory's domestic violence laws over the weekend.

Martin released an official statement on Twitter saying the protection order was based on "completely false allegations."

"I appreciate the innumerable gestures of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart," he continued, adding that he could not comment further as it was an ongoing legal matter.

A representative for the singer has also dismissed the allegations against Martin as "completely false and fabricated" in a statement to E! News.

"We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated," the rep said.

Citing the restraining order, Puerto Rican newspaper El Vocero reported that the unnamed petitioner and Martin dated for several months. According to the outlet, the order says they split up two months ago but that Martin does not accept the separation and frequently calls the petitioner and has been seen loitering near his residence on at least three occasions.

The newspaper also reported that the order states the petitioner "fears for his safety" and that "the petitioning party demonstrated that there is a substantial possibility of immediate risk of abuse."

A police spokesperson told The Associated Press that the order was signed Friday and that officers visited the town of Dorado, where Martin lives, in order to try to serve him the order but that "up until now, police haven't been able to find him."

A hearing is scheduled for July 21, when the order expires, El Vocero said.

Martin has been married to artist Jwan Josef since 2017, E! News noted. The pair share a son and daughter.