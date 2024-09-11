'General Hospital' Star Rick Hearst Moonlights in Real Estate

Rick Hearst is best known as a soap star, having established his career with recurring roles in multiple shows including "General Hospital" and "Days of Our Lives," so fans were surprised to learn that he also works as a real estate agent in New Jersey.

The actor revealed his side job in a video posted on Instagram while announcing his return to "General Hospital" after a hiatus.

"I've been on break from GH for a couple weeks now," he said in the clip. "Gonna go back in a couple of days. Gonna get on a plane. I'm in Jersey, currently, New Jersey where I live. I just kind of wanted to show folks what it looks like."

He continued, "There's different parts of New Jersey. The part that I live in, South Central New Jersey, is a beautiful place. I also happen to be a real estate agent here. I love helping people find homes here, sell their homes here. It's really a great lifestyle out here."

Hearst explained that he is from the East Coast, and "this is my blood here," so he knew he wanted to stay.

"We're very happy here. It's very peaceful, it's very tranquil," he said. "I love being here."

Hearst went on to mention his real estate business, saying, "So if you happen to be looking to come to New Jersey, give me a shout. I can find you a place. Or if you are in New Jersey and would like to get an estimate on your home, see what the options are available to you, and would love to be able to work with you as well."

Hearst first gained fame on "Days of Our Lives" as Scott Banning and later appeared on "Beverly Hills, 90210", "The Bold and the Beautiful", and "The Young and the Restless," according to People. He landed the role of Ric Lansing on "General Hospital" in 2002 but took a hiatus in 2009 before returning in 2014. In 2016 he took a break from the show. In July, Hearst announced his reprisal on the ABC hit.