WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: general hospital | kelly monaco | exit

'General Hospital' Star Kelly Monaco to Exit Show After 21 Years

'General Hospital' Star Kelly Monaco to Exit Show After 21 Years
Kelly Monaco attends the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 27 August 2024 01:02 PM EDT

Soap star Kelly Monaco will be exiting "General Hospital" after more than two decades on the ABC show, according to Variety

Monaco joined the cast of "General Hospital" in 2003 as Sam McCall. She is set to make her last appearance in Port Charles, New York, this fall as part of the storyline. 

Prior to joining the show, Monaco rose to prominence for her portrayal of Livvie Locke in the spinoff series "Port Charles" from 2000 to 2003. In "General Hospital," her character is a con artist trying to turn her family's fortune around. McCall’s backstory reveals her as the biological daughter of mobster Julian Jerome (William deVry) and lawyer Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), as well as the illegally adopted daughter of Cody McCall (Stanley Kamel) and Evelyn Bass.

Monaco has appeared in over 2,200 episodes of "General Hospital." The role earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2006.

In August 2020, Lindsay Hartley temporarily took over the role of Sam McCall, and Hartley returned to the character in February 2020. She also made appearances in January and earlier this month.

Tragedy has plagued the show, with several key stars having died. Most recently, Johnny Wactor, known for his role as Brando Corbin from 2020-22, died May 25 at age 37 in Los Angeles after being shot during a suspected robbery. Recently it emerged that two suspects were charged with murder in his killing.

Earlier this month, police arrested four suspects identified as Robert Barceleau, 18; Sergio Estrada, 18; Leonel Gutierrez, 18; and Frank Olano, 22, according to The Guardian. Their charges were revealed last week.

Barceleau and Estrada were both charged with murder as well as grand theft and attempted robbery. Gutierrez was charged with grand theft and attempted robbery, and Olano was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Soap star Kelly Monaco will be exiting "General Hospital" after more than two decades on the ABC show, according to Variety. Monaco joined the cast of "General Hospital" in 2003 as Sam McCall. She is set to make her last appearance in Port Charles, New York, this fall as...
general hospital, kelly monaco, exit
304
2024-02-27
Tuesday, 27 August 2024 01:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved