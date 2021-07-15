Richard Sherman's Wife's 911 Call Released

Chilling new details have emerged surrounding the arrest of NFL Star cornerback Richard Sherman, who was booked on a burglary domestic violence charge. The Super Bowl champ was apprehended in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and new audio of the 911 call his wife, Ashley Moss, made at the time sheds light on what happened.

Based on the recording, which was obtained by KIRO in Seattle, Sherman was reportedly drunk and threatening to kill himself. Moss added that he was also being aggressive.

"He’s threatening to kill himself," Moss told the dispatcher. "He has sent text messages to people saying he’s going to hang himself … This is like a f***ing emergency, I need officers here now."

The incident took place at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, when Sherman allegedly tried to break into his in-laws’ home in Redmond, Washington, Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe said, according to The Seattle Times.

Responding police officers parked their vehicle some distance from the house and approached Sherman on foot. They joked with him for several minutes, but when informing him that he was under arrest, Sherman reportedly fought with them. It was at that point that they summoned a K-9 to take him down, Lowe said.

Sherman suffered a cut to his lower leg and one of the officers also suffered a minor injury. According to Lowe, there were at least four adults believed to have been inside the residence at the time, with whom Sherman had reportedly argued. There was also damage caused to the front door, but no one inside the home was injured.

Sherman was taken to a local hospital to be checked. After being cleared, he was booked into the King County Correctional Facility. He was denied bail, but this is standard protocol with suspects of domestic violence who are waiting to appear before a judge, a spokesperson for the Redmond Police Department told ESPN.

Commenting on the ordeal, Moss reassured that none of her family members were harmed during the incident.

"At this time, we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody," she said. "My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing alright, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured."

Sherman, who played his third season for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, served as a vice president on the NFL Players Association's executive committee. In a statement, the organization said it was aware of the alleged domestic violence incident and had "activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved."

"We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us," the NFLPA added.

