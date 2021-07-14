NFL Star Richard Sherman Booked on Burglary Domestic Violence Charge, Denied Bail

NFL Star cornerback Richard Sherman has been charged with burglary domestic violence.

The Super Bowl champ was booked at the Seattle Correctional Facility on Wednesday morning and has been denied bail, according to Sports Illustrated, citing King County public records. It is standard protocol to deny bail to suspects of domestic violence until they can appear before a judge, a spokesperson for the Redmond (Washington) Police Department told ESPN.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday, the spokesperson, who did not identify the suspect, told the outlet. Police received a 911 call from a person claiming that an adult male family member who did not live at the residence had attempted to force his way into the home. Arriving at the scene, police discovered the suspect outside the home. He was eventually apprehended after fighting with officers and taken to a local hospital to be checked. He was cleared and booked into the King County Correctional Facility.

Sherman spent the first seven years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks before moving over to the San Francisco 49ers, where he completed his third season in 2020. He additionally serves as a vice president on the NFL Players Association's executive committee.

"We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved," the NFLPA said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us."

Sherman is known for his outspoken views. In 2014, he caused a stir after stating that the NFL's attempt to ban the N-word was an "atrocious idea" and "almost racist."

The comments came after John Wooten, who has been involved in the NFL's Fritz Pollard Alliance for decades, suggested to the league that it give players an automatic 15-yard penalty if they use the word on the field. Sherman later told Sports Illustrated's Monday Morning Quarterback blog why he is opposed to the proposed ban.

"It's an atrocious idea," Sherman said. "It's almost racist, to me. It's weird they're targeting one specific word. Why wouldn't all curse words be banned then?"

"It's in the locker room and on the field at all times," he continued. "I hear it almost every series out there on the field."

Sherman also spoke out against the NFL's COVID-19 guidelines last year, which prohibited players from exchanging jerseys after games and also required that all postgame interactions take place at least six feet apart.

“This is a perfect example of NFL thinking in a nutshell,” Sherman tweeted following news of the guidelines. "Players can go engage in a full-contact game and do it safely. However, it is deemed unsafe for them to exchange jerseys after said game."

