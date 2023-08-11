Rebel Wilson Gives Health Update After Stunt Injury

Rebel Wilson has shared a health update after she was forced to get stitches for an injury sustained during a stunt on the set of her latest film.

Taking to her Instagram Story Wednesday, the 43-year-old actor said she was well on the road to recovery.

"So I just wanted to say thank you for all your well wishes. I’ve actually been healing quite amazing," she said, according to People.

Wilson explained that the incident took place last week while filming for "an independent movie" titled "Bride Hard," in Savannah, Georgia.

"In the middle of a night shoot, my last scene of the movie, so I’d done all these kick-a— fight sequences and then just in the last one I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun," she said. "So it was a complete accident and was such a shock. But luckily I’m healing very well, so I wanted to say thank you for everybody’s well wishes."

Wilson noted that while action movies can have their hazards, "I hopefully will be totally, totally fine." She added that "all is good, so thanks, everybody."

The "Pitch Perfect" star first revealed her injury on her Instagram Story last week with a selfie showing her bruised, bloodied, and swollen nose.

"NOT the way I wanted to end this movie! 3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am," she captioned the image, according to People.

Despite the SAG-AFTRA strike, the wedding comedy was able to continue shooting due to a temporary agreement and its status as an independently made movie, the outlet noted.

The film is directed by Simon West, who helmed "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider," and stars actor Jeff Chase, 55.

The synopsis, cited on IMDb, reads: "When a mercenary group takes a lavish wedding hostage, they have no idea what they are in for as the Maid of Honor is actually a secret agent ready to rain hell-fire upon anyone who would ruin her best friend's wedding."