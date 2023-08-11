×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rebel wilson | stunt | injury | stitches | update

Rebel Wilson Gives Health Update After Stunt Injury

By    |   Friday, 11 August 2023 12:58 PM EDT

Rebel Wilson has shared a health update after she was forced to get stitches for an injury sustained during a stunt on the set of her latest film. 

Taking to her Instagram Story Wednesday, the 43-year-old actor said she was well on the road to recovery. 

"So I just wanted to say thank you for all your well wishes. I’ve actually been healing quite amazing," she said, according to People

Wilson explained that the incident took place last week while filming for "an independent movie" titled "Bride Hard," in Savannah, Georgia.

"In the middle of a night shoot, my last scene of the movie, so I’d done all these kick-a— fight sequences and then just in the last one I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun," she said. "So it was a complete accident and was such a shock. But luckily I’m healing very well, so I wanted to say thank you for everybody’s well wishes."

Wilson noted that while action movies can have their hazards, "I hopefully will be totally, totally fine." She added that "all is good, so thanks, everybody." 

The "Pitch Perfect" star first revealed her injury on her Instagram Story last week with a selfie showing her bruised, bloodied, and swollen nose.

"NOT the way I wanted to end this movie! 3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am," she captioned the image, according to People. 

Despite the SAG-AFTRA strike, the wedding comedy was able to continue shooting due to a temporary agreement and its status as an independently made movie, the outlet noted. 

The film is directed by Simon West, who helmed "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider," and stars actor Jeff Chase, 55.

The synopsis, cited on IMDb, reads: "When a mercenary group takes a lavish wedding hostage, they have no idea what they are in for as the Maid of Honor is actually a secret agent ready to rain hell-fire upon anyone who would ruin her best friend's wedding."

 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Rebel Wilson has shared a health update after she was forced to get stitches for an injury sustained during a stunt on the set of her latest film. Taking to her Instagram Story Wednesday, the 43-year-old actor said she was well on the road to recovery. "So I just wanted to...
rebel wilson, stunt, injury, stitches, update
336
2023-58-11
Friday, 11 August 2023 12:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved