Reba McEntire Rescued From Second-Story Window After Stairs Collapse

Reba McEntire had to be evacuated from a second-story window of a historic building in Atoka, Oklahoma, after the stairwell collapsed.

The country star was among several others trapped when the incident took place. The City of Atoka Emergency Management Director, Travis Mullins, explained to KXII that the stairwell from the second story to the third collapsed, falling onto the stairwell from the first to the second floor.

"Thankfully, no one was seriously injured," McEntire wrote on Twitter. "We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments."

The fire department was able to evacuate the building, helping people out of the second-story window and down the ladder. Coby Scherrill, who was with McEntire at the time, recalled the moment when the stairwell collapsed.

"Oh it was pretty scary, I was worried about who was downstairs and how bad it was," said Scherrill.

"We were just touring the building and the stairwell was weak it seemed weak but we did not realize how weak it was until several people had gone down it and then we heard the crash and saw the stairs fall," he added.

A witness, Sara Jackson, said her first thought when she heard from someone else that McEntire was in the building at the time was that the music icon was hurt.

"I thought when she said Reba I was like 'oh lord Reba done got hurt, Reba’s done hurting' she’s like 'no EMS already checked on her so she’s fine, she’s fine,'" she said.

One person sustained minor injuries and was taken to a Durant hospital but everybody else was unharmed, Mullins said.

