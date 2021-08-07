Reba Announces Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection Post Vaccination

Country music singer Reba McEntire announced on TikTok that she and her boyfriend Rex Linn tested positive for COVID-19 after the two had already been vaccinated.

"I just want to say one thing: This has been a hard year, and it's getting rougher again. You guys, please stay safe. Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home," McEntire said according to The Hill.

"It's not fun to get this," she added. "I did get it. Rex and I got it, and it's not fun. You don't feel good. We were both vaccinated, and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home, and be protected the best you can."

Several members of Congress including, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., and Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., have also announced they had breakthrough infections despite being vaccinated.

In late July, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci declared the pandemic an "outbreak among the unvaccinated."

Fauci added earlier this week, there could be 200,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the coming fall.

"If we don't crush the outbreak to the point of getting the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated," Fauci said, "then what will happen is the virus will continue to smolder through the fall into the winter, giving it ample chance to get a variant which, quite frankly, we're very lucky that the vaccines that we have now do very well against the variants — particularly against severe illness."

"We're very fortunate that that's the case," he added. "There could be a variant that's lingering out there that can push aside delta."

Fauci told Reuters how he would work with pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs to combat COVID-19. Fauci said his ideal drug treatment would be a "pill that blocks the viral function."

"I want it to be low in toxicity. And I want it to have very minimal drug-drug interactions. So, orally administered. Single pill. Given for seven to 10 days. Little drug-drug interactions. And low toxicity. Give me that, and I'll be really happy."

But what Fauci is describing seems vaguely familiar to a drug that already exists on the market. Ivermectin is a drug that has been off-patent since 1996. This essentially means it has been around for a long time and stands to garner little profits in the way drug companies who manufacture it. Since its inception to the market, four billion doses of the drug have been doled out.

A meta-analysis performed independent of a pharmaceutical company and published in July of this year, found the drug could "globally" alter the outcome of COVID-19.

"Moderate-certainty evidence finds that large reductions in COVID-19 deaths are possible using ivermectin. Using ivermectin early in the clinical course may reduce numbers progressing to severe disease. The apparent safety and low cost suggest that ivermectin is likely to have a significant impact on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic globally."