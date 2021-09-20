Ravens Pay Tribute to Michael K. Williams Before NFL Game

The Baltimore Ravens honored actor Michael K. Williams, who is best known as Omar Little on the acclaimed show "The Wire," ahead of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

As part of their tribute, the team used the familiar tune that Little would whistle in the hit HBO series, which was set in Baltimore, during their pre-game introductions. David Simon, the creator of "The Wire," happened to be making his way to the game that took place at the M&T Bank Stadium when he heard the tune of "Farmer in the Dell," which Little whistled to announce his presence to would-be robbery victims.

"Heard the sound of Omar whistling 'Farmer In The Dell' from the stadium while walking across the Ostend Street bridge to the Ravens opener and thought I’d lost my s**t," Simon tweeted. "It’s the little things that are gonna get me, I guess. But Michael gonna last."

Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn, New York, apartment at the age of 54 on Sept. 6. The actor was considered to be a frontrunner at the 2021 Emmys after being nominated in the supporting actor in a drama category for his role as Montrose Freeman in HBO’s "Lovecraft Country." The award went to Tobias Menzies of "The Crown," but Kerry Washington made sure that Williams' presence was still felt at the awards show by honoring him while presenting the award.

Standing on stage, Washington called the star a "brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon."

"Michael was – crazy to say was – a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being," she said, according to USA Today. "Michael, I know you’re here, because you wouldn’t miss this. Your excellence, your artistry will endure. We love you."

Washington also tweeted her sentiments, writing, "you are missed and you are loved Michael K. Williams. It was an honor to honor YOU."

Related Stories: