Tags: nashville | tennessee | country | music | singer | morgan wallen | arrested

Morgan Wallen Arrested After Throwing Chair From Rooftop Bar

By    |   Monday, 08 April 2024 10:50 AM EDT

Country music star Morgan Wallen has been arrested and accused of three felony charges in connection with an altercation at a rooftop establishment in Nashville, Tennessee.

The incident took place at Chiefs Bar in downtown Nashville around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night, according to the New York Post.

Wallen, 30, allegedly hurled a chair from the bar's sixth floor, leading to his arrest by officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. They claim the chair landed three feet away from them.

Police apprehended Wallen and booked him shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday. The singer faces three charges of reckless endangerment and one charge of disorderly conduct.

"At 10:53 pm Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct," his attorney Worrick Robinson told the Post in a statement. "He is cooperating fully with authorities."

Wallen's bail was set at $15,250.

He was discharged from Davidson County jail at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Two days prior, Wallen made headlines when he jumped to Taylor Swift's defense after fans booed the pop icon at his show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The moment came after Wallen told the audience they had set an attendance record for his two-night stadium stand, but then quipped that Swift would likely steal the title from him when she performs there, Deadline reported.

"They told me right before I walked on stage that this is the single most-attended concert in the history of this building," Wallen said. "And that we are the first people to do that two nights in a row."

The singer continued: "I'm going to say that until Taylor Swift comes to town in the fall."

A wave of boos erupted, but he was quick to quell them.

"We ain't got to boo, we ain't got to boo," Wallen told the crowd before thanking his fans for their loyalty.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Country music star Morgan Wallen has been arrested and accused of three felony charges in connection with an altercation at a rooftop establishment in Nashville, Tennessee.
Newsmax Media, Inc.

