'Blind Side' Actor Quinton Aaron 'Still' on Life Support After Hospitalization

Actor Quinton Aaron, best known for portraying Michael Oher in the 2009 film "The Blind Side," is "still on life support" after collapsing at his home and being hospitalized.

Quinton Aaron, 41, was admitted to a hospital after an incident over the weekend in which he lost control of his legs while climbing the stairs to his apartment and fell, TMZ reported. He has remained hospitalized for several days as doctors conduct tests to determine the cause of his condition.

His wife, Margarita Aaron, told TMZ on Monday that her husband has shown signs of responsiveness after four days in the hospital.

She said he "opened his eyes today and gave a thumbs up," adding that Quinton Aaron has been diagnosed with a blood infection and is undergoing multiple tests as medical staff work to identify the source of the infection.

Additional details were shared Monday afternoon in an update posted on a GoFundMe page created to help cover medical expenses and family costs.

"Quinton has opened his eyes and has some feeling in his foot!" the update stated. "He is still on life support and going through tests. We are looking at quite a recovery time and will need a wheelchair when he is released while he goes through therapy to walk again. Thank you to all of you for your support and prayers."

The fundraising campaign, launched Saturday, described Quinton Aaron as "critically ill." However, his manager told TMZ that the actor was "stable" and able to communicate with his family and professional team.

In a separate statement provided to the Daily Mail, his manager said the actor is "receiving excellent medical care" and emphasized that he is not alone during his hospitalization.

She said he is surrounded by family and loved ones as he continues to receive treatment.

"The family deeply appreciates the outpouring of support from fans and the media but respectfully requests privacy during this time," she said, adding that an update would be shared when Quinton Aaron's condition improves.

Quinton Aaron rose to prominence with his role in "The Blind Side," which depicted the real-life story of Michael Oher, a homeless teenager who became a standout football player and a first-round NFL draft pick with the help of a Memphis family.

The film starred Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw, Lily Collins, Jae Head, and Kathy Bates, and went on to achieve critical and commercial success.

Bullock won the Academy Award for best actress for her performance, and the film received a nomination for best picture.

Quinton Aaron's other credits include "War Dawgz," "Halfway," "It's Not My Fault and I Don't Care Anyway," "Bad Company," "Justice," and "Blue Lightning," as well as television appearances on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."