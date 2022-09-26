Post Malone Cancels Show Due to 'Stabbing Pain,' Difficulty Breathing

Post Malone was hospitalized with "stabbing pain" and difficulty breathing a week after an onstage accident.

The 27-year-old rapper, whose full name is Austin Richard Post, was taken to a hospital last Saturday after falling through an onstage hole while performing at St. Louis’s Enterprise Center. Malone's manager revealed at the time that the musician was treated for bruised ribs. Shortly after, Malone took to Twitter to assure fans that "everything's good," but on Saturday he woke to "cracking sounds" on the right side of his body.

"I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before," Malone wrote in a statement posted on Twitter shortly before he was scheduled to perform in Boston on Saturday. "I'm having a very difficult time breathing, and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move. We're in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can't do the show tonight."

Malone apologized for being unable to perform and told fans that tickets would be valid for a rescheduled show that's in the works.

Malone kicked off his 33-city Twelve Carat Tour in support of his fourth album, "Twelve Carat Toothache," on Sept. 10. He was a week in and had performed a handful of shows when he had the accident during a performance in St. Lous.

In video footage of the incident shared on Twitter, Malone is seen walking to the center of the stage, then stepping into an open area and falling. He then rolls out of the opening and lays on his back while crew members rush to assist him off the stage. He later returned to continue the show.

The next day, Malone posted a video on Twitter explaining that the opening in the stage was meant to allow instruments to be lowered. Falling through it "winded me pretty good, got me pretty good," he said before thanking fans and vowing to continue the tour.