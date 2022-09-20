Country Star Tim McGraw Falls Off Stage During Arizona Performance

Tim McGraw has gone viral after plunging off the stage during an Arizona concert.

The country music star was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series on Saturday when the incident took place. Video shared on social media shows McGraw walking to the tip of the platform, then kneeling down in a gesture of reverence to his guitar player during a solo. As he attempts to get back to his feet, McGraw appears to lose his balance, sending him falling backward off the stage.

Security guards were quick to help break his fall and brace him from hitting the ground full force. McGraw seemed unscathed as he greeted fans in the crowd before getting back onto the stage and continuing with his performance.

McGraw momentarily had fans concerned that he was experiencing health issues similar to what he suffered in 2018, when he collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland. The BBC at the time described how the singer sat down near his keyboard player, "then slumped to his knees as he walked off stage."

McGraw's wife, singer Faith Hill, later walked out on stage and informed fans that he would not continue with the performance.

"He's been super dehydrated," she said at the time, according to BBC. "I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage."

A rep told Entertainment Tonight that, after his most recent fall, McGraw is fine, saying the singer lost his balance but popped right back up.

In a separate incident that took place over the weekend, Post Malone also suffered an injury during a show at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday night, Entertainment Weekly noted. The rapper tripped on stage and bruised several ribs while performing "Circles." Malone later told fans in a health update that he had received medical treatment and "everything's good."