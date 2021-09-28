Philip Seymour Hoffman's Son Makes Film Debut

Philip Seymour Hoffman's son is continuing his father's legacy by making his film debut in Paul Thomas Anderson's "Licorice Pizza."

Cooper Hoffman has been cast in the leading role as a teenage boy navigating high school with his classmate, played by Alana Haim, who is the guitarist, keyboardist, and vocalist alongside her sisters in the pop rock band, Haim. The trailer for the 1970 period piece was released on Monday and has generated much hype.

Working with Anderson is of particular significance to both stars. Philip frequently collaborated with Anderson before his death in February 2014 from acute mixed drug intoxication at age 46. They worked on "Boogie Nights," "Hard Eight," "Magnolia," "The Master," and "Punch Drunk Love," according to People. Anderson has also worked with Haim on several projects that showcased her music, including music videos for tracks "Summer Girl" and "Little of Your Love," The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Cooper's story as a legendary acting icon's son making his film debut is not unlike that of Michael Gandolfini, who has filled the shoes of his father, James Gandolfini, in the upcoming Sopranos prequel, "The Many Saints of Newark," which sees the actor play a younger version of his father's old character.

"It's a profound honor to continue my dad's legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano," Michael said during an interview with Deadline. "I'm thrilled that I'm going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for 'The Many Saints of Newark.'"

"Licorice Pizza" has received as much attention as "The Many Saints of Newark," with the film featuring a stellar cast that, in addition to Cooper and Haim, also includes Anderson's real-life partner, Maya Rudolph, as well as Tom Waits and Bradley Cooper as Jon Peters, the iconic Hollywood producer who is also known as Barbara Streisand's boyfriend, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

Related Stories: