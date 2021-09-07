Michael Gandolfini Makes Modeling Debut Ahead of 'Sopranos' Prequel

All eyes have been on Michael Gandolfini as he prepared to fill his father's shoes in the upcoming "Sopranos" prequel, but now he has made headlines for a different reason.

The young actor widely known for his relations to the legendary James Gandolfini and for the role he plays as the younger version of his father's old character in the "The Many Saints of Newark" has broken out of that mold by making his modeling debut on the cover of The Face magazine, according to Daily Mail.

The move can only further elevate the star's career, which is already on a trajectory to success. This became evident when he graced the cover of the latest digital edition of Rolling Stone.

Speaking with the outlet, the 22-year-old revealed that he knew he wanted to be an actor after taking his very first acting class.

"After that acting class, there was no stopping me. This is what I’m going to do for life," he said. While James never got to really see his son act, Michael said he believed his father would be happy as long as he was happy.

"I think he just wanted me to avoid the trials and tribulations of being an actor, which is such a ridiculous statement," he said. "Because we put on other people's pants and we dance around. Also, I can't make a decision to save my life. That's why I'm an actor! Because they're like, 'Stand there. Say that. And wear this.' And I’m like, 'Great. Thank God.'"

In an interview with Deadline, Michael further spoke about playing a younger version of the character his own father played.

"It's a profound honor to continue my dad's legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano," he said. "I'm thrilled that I'm going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for 'The Many Saints of Newark.'"

The film has been set to be released on Oct. 1. "The Sopranos" creator David Chase wrote the script for the upcoming film, according to The Wrap. Alan Taylor, who directed several episodes of the series, will be at the helm of the film as director. In addition to Michael, Nivola, and Vera Farmiga, the cast includes Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, John Magaro, Michela De Rossi, and Ray Liotta.

