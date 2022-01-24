Pete Davidson Explains Why He Is So Popular With Women

Pete Davidson is weighing in on why he thinks women are so attracted to him.

It is a question many have wondered — how a seemingly ordinary 28-year-old has such a long list of beautiful and successful women he has dated, including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor, and most recently, Kim Kardashian.

Addressing the topic during his stand-up set at the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert at New York City Center last week, the "Saturday Night Live" star admitted there "seems to be a curiosity about him."

"I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview," he said, according to US Weekly.

Davidson went on to use the analogy of the movies you'd find in the bargain bins at stores. Some belong there. Others are classics, like "Predator 2," "Shrek Forever," and "Tropic Thunder," which he believes are a steal to anyone who finds them at a discounted price.

"I’m 'Tropic Thunder.' I’m the diamond in the trash," he said. "It’s a steal."

Davidson's remarks came shortly after Kim Kardashian's estranged husband Kanye West criticized him in his new single, "Eazy," saying he wants to "beat his a*s," according to Cosmopolitan. He also appeared to slam Kim Kardashian for her parenting.

"I watched four kids for like five hours today ... I got love for the nannies, but real family is better," the song’s lyrics read. "The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit."

Davidson and Kim Kardashian were first linked in October 2021, after they were spotted out with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker. Days later they made their relationship official when they were photographed holding hands in Palm Springs, California.