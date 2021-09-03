Peppa Pig Trolls Kanye West on Social Media

Peppa Pig took a jab at Kanye West on Twitter after receiving a better album rating.

West, whose new album "Donda" has dominated the headlines, was awarded a 6.0 rating on music review site Pitchfork while Peppa Pig's new record, "Peppa’s Adventures: The Album" bagged a 6.5 rating — an accomplishment that the beloved British pig rubbed in West's face.

"Peppa didn’t need to host listening parties in the Mercedez-Benz stadium to get that .5," read a now-deleted tweet cited by Page Six on the official Peppa Pig Twitter account. The post included side-by-side pictures of the two reviews.

The tweet referenced several listening parties West held for "Donda"in Atlanta's Mercedes Benz stadium prior to its release. There has been much hype surrounding the highly anticipated album, which was initially expected to drop back in 2020. Nothing materialized and there was no further mention until June, when West's manager, Abou "Bu" Thiam, revealed that the album was still on its way.

The release of Peppa Pig's second album generated just as much of a buzz and although the target audience is much younger, her influence "within and beyond the pop scene, is immense," Pitchfork wrote. This is evident in a report from The Wall Street Journal, which revealed just how deep Peppa Pig's influence runs.

While the show has always been popular, children in the U.S. have been more exposed to it since the start of the pandemic and are now acting British and speaking in British accents. The phenomenon even has a name — the Peppa Effect — and although it continues to gain momentum, parents are delighted and amused by how their kids are acting rather than concerned.

