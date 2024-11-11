Art Garfunkel Recalls Emotional Reunion With Paul Simon

Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel may finally be ready to put their differences aside.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Garfunkel shared that he and Simon recently had an emotional reunion lunch, which marked the first time the two had seen each other in years.

"I looked at Paul and said, 'What happened? Why haven't we seen each other?' " Garfunkel said, according to Variety. "Paul mentioned an old interview where I said some stuff. I cried when he told me how much I had hurt him. Looking back, I guess I wanted to shake up the nice guy image of Simon & Garfunkel. Y'know what? I was a fool!"

Simon and Garfunkel, both 83, were one of the bestselling musical acts of the 1960s as Simon & Garfunkel. Their tumultuous friendship has been well documented since their original breakup in 1970, after their fifth album "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

They have reunited on several occasions, most recently in 2010, during an appearance at the American Film Institute tribute to "The Graduate" director Mike Nichols. However, they have slammed one another in the press since.

In a 2015 interview with the Daily Telegraph, Garfunkel called Simon an "idiot" and "jerk," Variety reported. A year later, Simon dismissed the notion of a reunion, saying: "Quite honestly, we don't get along. So it's not like it's fun." In 2018, Simon retired from touring.

Garfunkel's most recent interview with the Sunday Times sounded more hopeful.

"Will Paul bring his guitar? Who knows," he said of a future meeting with his former bandmate. "For me, it was about wanting to make amends before it's too late. It felt like we were back in a wonderful place. As I think about it now, tears are rolling down my cheeks. I can still feel his hug."