Liam Gallagher Slams 'Excruciating' 'SNL' Oasis Skit

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher was not impressed with "Saturday Night Live" poking fun at his feud with brother Noel Gallagher.

Taking to X, Liam Gallagher addressed the weekend's sketch, calling it "excruciating."

In a "Weekend Update" segment, "SNL" cast members James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman portrayed the brothers engaging in playful banter and childish arguments with over-the-top English accents.

Despite their disagreements, they found common ground on certain topics, like their enthusiasm for cartoons "SpongeBob SquarePants," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," and "Rugrats." They also opined that Steve Brady is their favorite "Sex and the City" boyfriend, and their least favorite is Mr. Big.

"I wouldn't expect anything else from them," Liam Gallagher wrote on X after the skit aired.

"Are they meant to be comedians?" he later added.

The Gallagher brothers had a rocky relationship during Oasis' tours in the 1990s, leading to the band's breakup in 2009, when Noel decided he could no longer work with Liam.

The brothers reportedly didn't speak to each other for years after the breakup.

"People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer," Noel wrote in a statement at the time.

After nearly two decades apart, the brothers announced a 2025 reunion tour. They revealed dates for shows in the United Kingdom, then North America and Australia, with tickets for the U.K. and North American shows already sold out, according to USA Today.

Oasis' 2025 tour will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their second album, "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?" featuring the hit singles "Don't Look Back in Anger" and "Wonderwall." The album became a massive success, selling over 22 million copies globally and earning the title of the best-selling album of the 1990s in the U.K., as well as marking the band's rise in the U.S.

