Paul Rudd Admits Role in 'Friends' Finale Felt 'Strange'

Paul Rudd is recalling his experience filming the finale of "Friends," saying that it felt "strange" being there.

The 53-year-old actor famously played the role of Mike Hannigan, Phoebe Buffay's love interest in the hit sitcom, appearing in 17 episodes late in the show's 10-season run. However, when it came to shooting the finale, Rudd admitted during an appearance on "Heart Breakfast" that it did not feel like he should be there.

"I was in that last episode. And I just thought, I shouldn't be here … I'm getting, like, a front-row seat to things I'm not supposed to see," Rudd recalled, according to People. "They were all crying. It was all emotional. I was just like, Whoa."

He added, "I felt very privileged, but I also was like, I just don't want to sit back here and get in the way."

Rudd also praised the cast, which included Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc, saying that he enjoyed the whole experience.

"It was really fun, and they were great. The whole thing was a bit surreal, I must say," he said. "I never knew that I was going to be in as many [episodes] as I was. But it also felt strange."

Rudd will return to TV for the third season of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building," where he will join the Emmy-nominated cast of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez alongside Meryl Streep. Speaking with People, the actor revealed how excited he was to star opposite industry greats.

"I came in there, and there's Meryl Streep, who is arguably the greatest of all time," he said. "And Martin Short, who is one of the funniest people on the planet, and somebody that just, I love, I really love."

Rudd continued, "And yet to be there with Steve Martin, when I think back on people who probably had more of an impact on my life and my wanting to do this, or my understanding that performing or anything was even a career somebody would have, it was him."