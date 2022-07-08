×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: paul rudd | middle schooler | bullied

Paul Rudd Sends Heartwarming Letter to Bullied Middle Schooler

paul rudd attends a football game
Paul Rudd (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 08 July 2022 01:02 PM EDT

Actor Paul Rudd sent a heartwarming message of encouragement to a 12-year-old boy saying "things get better" after the boy was bullied at school and then humiliated by classmates when they refused to sign his yearbook.

Brody Ridder told KDVR that he had already endured a long, tough year of bullying and was devastated when his yearbook was left nearly blank of signatures and well-wishes after finishing his sixth-grade year at The Academy of Charter Schools in Westminster, Colorado, in May. 

Photos posted to Facebook by his mother, Cassandra Ridder, show Brody's yearbook pages with just a handful of signatures as well as a note from a teacher and from Brody to himself: "Hope you make some more friends — Brody Ridder."

The post soon went viral and caught the attention of "Antman" star Paul Rudd, who reached out to Brody personally over Facetime, according to a Facebook post from Cassandra.

Days later, Rudd sent Brody an autographed Ant-Man helmet as well as a note of encouragement. Cassandra posted photos of both on Facebook.

"It was great talking to you the other day. It’s important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better. There are so many people that love you and think you’re the coolest kid there is — me being one of them! I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’re going to accomplish," he wrote, signing as "Your pal, Paul."

Since then, Brody has received widespread support from his school and community, with local high schoolers rounding up as many students as possible to fill his yearbook with signatures and notes. 

"I was overwhelmed with how much love and encouragement I received for Brody. It was amazing," Cassandra told KDVR. "It made me feel like there’s hope for the school, there’s hope for humanity and there’s a lot of good kids in this world."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Actor Paul Rudd sent a heartwarming message of encouragement to a 12-year-old boy saying "things get better" after he was bullied at school and then humiliated by classmates when they refused to sign his yearbook.
paul rudd, middle schooler, bullied
311
2022-02-08
Friday, 08 July 2022 01:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved