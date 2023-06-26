Paul McCartney's Video of Elton John Goes Viral

The moment Paul McCartney filmed Elton John during John's Glastonbury Festival performance has gone viral, with fans describing it as "an icon videoing another icon."

John, 76, performed his final live concert in the United Kingdom on Sunday at the renowned Glastonbury music festival.

Despite rumors of several prominent figures joining him on stage for his grand finale, including the former Beatles star, McCartney chose to remain in the background.

Having established their friendship in the late 1960s, the duo have a long history together.

In John's memoir "Me" published in 2019, he recounted an incident when McCartney entered his studio at the iconic Abbey Road recording studios in London, according to Newsweek. McCartney took a seat at the piano and treated John to a performance of his freshly composed song titled "Hey Jude."

The longstanding friendship was evident Sunday as McCartney was spotted capturing John's performance of his hit song, "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," on his smartphone.

The video was shared on Twitter and has since gone viral.

"Paul McCartney taking a video of Elton John performing Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me. This is PRICELESS," wrote the person who first posted the video.

"So sweet to see Sir Paul being a Fan just like us, mere mortals," a Twitter user commented.

"Even music icons have their own music icons," added another.

At the headline spot on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, John delivered an electrifying performance to a packed audience.

Although McCartney did not make an appearance onstage, John brought out some notable guests. The list included Jacob Lusk from Gabriels, and together with The London Community Gospel Choir, they delivered a rendition of "Are You Ready For Love?"

Later, John performed "Until I Found You" alongside Stephen Sanchez, and to the delight of the crowd, he invited Brandon Flowers, the lead singer of The Killers, to join him on stage for a captivating rendition of "Tiny Dancer."

To top it off, Rina Sawayama joined the legendary Oscar-winning artist for a duet of "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."