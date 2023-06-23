Paul McCartney Clarifies AI Use in 'New' Beatles Song

Paul McCartney is setting the record straight on the new Beatles song that was created with the help of artificial intelligence.

Taking to Instagram stories Thursday, the music icon, 81, addressed growing "confusion" and "speculation" about the song among fans.

"Been great to see such an exciting response to our forthcoming Beatles project," McCartney began. "No one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year."

The musician went on to admit that there was been "some confusion and speculation" about the song since announcing it.

"Seems to be a lot of guess work there," McCartney wrote. "Can't say too much at this stage but to be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created. It's all real and we all play on it. We cleaned up some existing recordings — a process which has gone on for years."

Concluding his statement, McCartney added that he hoped fans would love the song "as much as we do" and promised that additional information would be announced "in due course."

The comments come days after McCartney revealed to BBC's "Best of Today" that AI technology had been used to create an upcoming project, which he referred to as "the last Beatles record," featuring performances from himself, Ringo Starr, and the late George Harrison and John Lennon.

"It was a demo that John had that we worked on, and we just finished it up," McCartney previously said. "We were able to take John's voice and get it pure through this AI, so then we could mix the record as you would normally do."

McCartney added that he had mixed feelings regarding using AI.

"It gives you some sort of leeway, so there's a good side to it, and then a scary side," he added. "And we'll just have to see where that leads."