Paul McCartney Sells New York Penthouse With Central Park View for $8.5M

Paul McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell, have sold their penthouse on New York's Fifth Avenue for about $8.5 million, it has been reported.

The final amount is roughly 45% less than what the couple paid for the unit in 2015 — $15.5 million, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the situation.

According to the report, McCartney and Shevell listed the unit for $12 million last June but reduced the price to $10.5 million in September. The duplex, which is located at 1045 Fifth Avenue, belongs to a 12-unit building that was developed by Manny Duell in 1967. He presented the apartment as a gift to his wife, WSJ noted.

McCartney and Shevell purchased the unit that overlooks the Central Park reservoir from Duell's children. It has about 40 feet of floor-to-ceiling windows with terraces, WSJ added.

McCartney is preparing to hit the road with his 13-show Got Back tour, which will launch this spring, according to Rolling Stone. The first stop of the tour will be in Spokane, Washington, on April 28. From there the famed Beatles star will play in Hollywood, Florida; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Fort Worth, Texas; and Baltimore before wrapping things up June 16 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

This will be McCartney's first tour since 2019, when he took to the road with his Freshen Up run. He has been staying busy though, releasing his latest solo album, McCartney III, in December 2020, and also being involved in Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary, "Get Back," while starring in the Hulu docuseries "McCartney 3, 2, 1."