'Peaky Blinders' Star Paul Anderson 'Struggling' Amid Health Concerns

"Peaky Blinders" star Paul Anderson recently sparked concern after photos emerged of him looking notably disheveled after pleading guilty to crack cocaine possession, and while he initially claimed to be OK, he has now admitted he has been "struggling."

Taking to Instagram Thursday, Anderson, 46, admitted to facing obstacles. He did not elaborate on what specifically he was battling with, but wrote, "There is no story without struggle. Take it from me: I have struggled and I struggle today, the same way you do," according to the Independent.

"Just like you, search inside. Find it for yourself, overcome the struggles, the tribulations, the pain that you are feeling. And we deal with it," he wrote.

"If I can help you deal with your struggles, then let's do this together. Let's make this the first of many conversations as you can't do it on your own. You need help," he continued.

"I will say this one more thing to you: you can help others and in turn it will help you. It is called service. So turn around, my friend — look for somebody else who is also suffering and, as hard as you may find it, help them. As you will find it helps you more, believe it or not," he added.

"Remember this — we are amazing, you are unbelievable."

Following the initial concerns about his health, Anderson told his followers, "Always remember nobody cares about the truth when the lie is way more entertaining than the truth. I am back don't you worry about that."

The British actor was accused of possessing illegal drugs in London on Dec. 26, including crack cocaine and amphetamines. He pleaded guilty to all charges and was fined £1,345 (roughly $1,705), according to the New York Post.

"Peaky Blinders" ran for six seasons from 2013 to 2022. It is set in post-World War I Birmingham, England, and centers on the Shelby crime family: Tommy (Cillian Murphy), Arthur, John, and Ada Shelby, along with their formidable aunt Polly (the late Helen McCrory) and Polly's son Michael (Finn Cole).