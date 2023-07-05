×
'Peaky Blinders' Claims DeSantis Used Clip Without Asking

By    |   Wednesday, 05 July 2023 08:33 PM EDT

The production team of BBC's "Peaky Blinders" television series claimed Wednesday that Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign used a clip from their show without permission.

The claim relates to a video published by DeSantis' camp last month that hits former President Donald Trump for his pro-LGBTQ views and parades the governor's history as more conservative on the topic.

Thomas Shelby, the show's star played by actor Cillian Murphy, appears briefly in the video alongside other masculine television and movie characters, including Patrick Bateman, the role played by Christian Bale in the 2000 film "American Psycho."

"On behalf of the partners of Peaky Blinders ... we confirm the footage of Tommy Shelby's character used within the video posted by Ron DeSantis' campaign was obtained without permission or official license," the producers wrote.

"We do not support nor endorse the video's narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner," they added.

The video was shared Friday by the DeSantis War Room account on Twitter, which took it from the user Proud Elephant.

Log Cabin Republicans, a coalition of LGBTQ+ Republicans, slammed the DeSantis campaign shortly after it reposted the video in a Twitter thread.

"Conservatives understand that we need to protect our kids, preserve women's sports, safeguard women's spaces, and strengthen parental rights, but Ron DeSantis' extreme rhetoric goes has just ventured into homophobic territory," the group alleged.

The production team of BBC's "Peaky Blinders" television series claimed Wednesday that Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign used a clip from their show without permission.
Wednesday, 05 July 2023 08:33 PM
