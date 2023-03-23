Pat Sajak Wrestles With 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant

There's rarely a dull moment on the "Wheel of Fortune" set, and Tuesday's episode had viewers cheering on as Pat Sajak wrestled one of the contestants.

Fred Fletcher Jackson, a drama teacher and professional wrestler, managed to solve every puzzle given to him correctly, earning him a winning prize of $75,800, USA Today reported.

“Very rarely happens that we get someone who just swept everything,” Sajak said of Jackson's performance during the show, according to the outlet.

At one point during the show, Sajak, 76, asked a contestant whether he should "body slam" Jackson. He kept his word at the end of the show when, instead of offering Jackson a handshake, he wrestled him by placing Jackson in a playful armlock and putting his hand over his mouth.

"He got me genuinely," Jackson said while reflecting on the evening in a post-game interview with Sajak's daughter Maggie. "I was trying to counter his hammerlock that he had me in. I was trying to get behind him, and I wasn't going anywhere."

Jackson added that his "Wheel of Fortune” triumph was a full-circle moment.

"My mom says that my first words ever were, 'Buy a vowel,'" he continued. “'Wheel' was at the top of my list of dream-come-true scenarios in my life, and it's happening."

He concluded: "Dreams can come true, because mine just did."

Last year Sajak hinted that he may be retiring from "Wheel of Fortune," saying in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that "the end is near."

"In most television shows by this time, you would have said, That's probably enough, but this show will not die. It appears I may go before the show," he told the outlet.

"Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not going to do this for another 40 years. The end is near," he added.