Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie to Fill in for Vanna White

Pat Sajak's daughter will be filling in for Vanna White on "Wheel of Fortune."

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Maggie Sajak, 29, announced that she will be taking a turn on Wednesday's episode of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

"Warming up for Wednesday," Maggie Sajak wrote on a video clip of herself walking in front of the famous game show board.

The trivia show episode will see several guests including "Jeopardy!" hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings as well as White competing against one another, according to the New York Post. Proceeds are set to be donated to charity.

This will not be Maggie Sajak's first appearance on "Wheel of Fortune." She made her debut appearance at the age of 1, joining her father on stage for an episode, according to the show's website. She also appeared as a letter-turner when White filled in for Pat Sajak as host when he underwent surgery in 2019. Further, Maggie Sajak has been the series' social correspondent since 2021.

"The 'Wheel of Fortune' staff and crew have always been like an extended family, and I'm thrilled to be working with them. It's a real privilege to be able to treat the show's longtime viewers to a look at what goes on when the cameras aren't rolling," Maggie Sajak said. "Plus, I get to use the carpool lane with my father!"

Both White, 66, and Pat Sajak, 76, have signed on to host "Wheel of Fortune" through the 2023 to 2024 season. The news comes amid questions over Pat Sajak's retirement, which he teased last year.

"In most television shows by this time, you would have said, That's probably enough, but this show will not die," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It appears I may go before the show."

Fueling speculation, Pat Sajak added: "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not going to do this for another 40 years. The end is near."