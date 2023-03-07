Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Open Plane Door

A man was arrested for allegedly trying to open the emergency exit on a United Airlines flight and attempting to stab a flight attendant with a broken spoon, according to a report by the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts.

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, was charged with one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon.

The incident took place Sunday on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston. According to the report, about 45 minutes before landing, the flight crew was alerted that someone had tampered with the lock on a side door between the first-class and coach sections. The report noted that the lock had been partially moved to the unlocked position and the lever securing the emergency slide had been disarmed.

The flight crew secured the door and slide, then alerted the captain. One of the flight attendants later told the captain they believed Torres had tampered with the securements and advised that the aircraft be landed as they believed Torres could be a threat to the flight.

A flight attendant confronted Torres, who asked to see video evidence to confirm the allegations. Shortly after, he walked toward the side door, where two flight attendants were standing.

Torres then allegedly lunged toward one of them with a broken metal spoon, hitting a flight attendant in the neck three times, according to the report. Several passengers tackled Torres and, with the help of the flight crew, restrained him.

Torres was arrested at the Boston Logan International Airport after the flight landed.

In interviews with law enforcement, passengers recalled Torres asking someone next to him to point out on the safety card where the handle on the side door was located, according to the report.

Torres' charges can carry up to life in prison, up to five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.