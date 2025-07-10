WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: olivia rodrigo | therapy | daisy spencer | mental health | musician | guts world tour

Olivia Rodrigo Pays for Band, Crew to See Therapists While on Tour

Olivia Rodrigo pays for her band and crew members to have access to free therapy, according to touring guitarist Daisy Spencer.

During an appearance on The StageLeft Podcast, Spencer, 31, offered a glimpse into what touring was like with the Grammy winner, 22, and the emphasis she puts on mental health.

"On the Guts World Tour, Olivia and our tour manager, Marty Hom, made accessible and free therapy for all of the touring personnel," Spencer said, according to People.

"I have never had anything like that," she revealed. "And that reignited the importance of therapy to me because I had just kind of fallen off for so long, and then suddenly, I had this free resource of incredible therapists, and I utilized the crap out of that."

She continued, "Honestly, that was one of the coolest things that has ever happened on tour. Like, seriously, one of the best things you can give to people is accessible free therapy because it can get kind of expensive."

Spencer also reflected on the impact that having access to free therapy had on her life offstage.

"I'm doing baby Daisy a good justice of finally getting to hear baby Daisy's story of what they were going through when I was younger and everything," she said.

"It's been a gift for real. I feel like it is such a gift to be able to look within yourself and have someone else help you bring some stuff out of you that you might otherwise on your own not be able to get there. That's the gift that therapy has given to me, is that I am able to really flesh out some stuff from my childhood that needed a voice," she added.

Rodrigo, whose father is a family therapist, previously opened up about how therapy had impacted her life, saying during an appearance on "CBS News Sunday Morning" that it helped her learn "so much" about herself.

"Sometimes people are like, 'Oh, you don't need that, you have so much, your life is so great, what are your problems?'" she said, according to People. "I think that's definitely a thing that sometimes older people can do to younger people, too, is kind of trivialize what they're going through just because they're like, 'Eh, they're fine, they're just kids, they'll get through it.' But it feels so real when you're in it, and it's so valid, and just because it's not an adult problem or you don't have to pay taxes yet or whatever doesn't mean it doesn't hurt."

