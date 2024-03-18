Report: Olivia Rodrigo's Team Halts Contraceptive Handouts on Tour

Olivia Rodrigo's team has decided to halt the distribution of emergency contraceptives at her concerts during the "Guts" tour, it is being reported.

Organizers informed Variety that in response to widespread media coverage, local abortion funds were notified on Thursday afternoon that they are no longer permitted to hand out complimentary emergency birth control pills and other reproductive health resources at the concerts.

Three sources at local abortion funds shared with the outlet that the decision came from Rodrigo's team and was communicated via Slack by the National Network of Abortion Funds, a partner of the pop star responsible for setting up booths at each of her North American tour stops.

Jade Hurley, the communications manager for the DC Abortion Fund, stated that the NNAF conveyed Rodrigo's team's preference to discontinue the distribution of lubrication, condoms, and Plan B because "children are present at the concerts."

A representative for Rodrigo did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Last week Rodrigo made headlines when reports emerged highlighting the free distribution of condoms and morning-after pills at her St. Louis concert. The media also revealed her commitment to donating a portion of her tour's ticket sales to abortion funds through her initiative, Fund 4 Good.

Staffing the table at that event were activists from Right by You and the Missouri Abortion Fund.

Stephanie Kraft Sheley, project director of Right by You, told The Guardian last week that Rodrigo had not specifically asked for the organization to hand out emergency contraception.

"She invited us, but it was our decision to bring it and hand it out," Sheley said. "It fills my heart with so much joy and gratitude to Olivia, and it shows how well received it will be when other artists step up and do this. I hope they follow this example."