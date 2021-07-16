White House Releases Cringe-Worthy Video of Fauci and Olivia Rodrigo Reading Fans' Tweets

Olivia Rodrigo and Dr. Anthony Fauci had people cringing when they sat down together to read through messages fans had tweeted to them on Wednesday.

The 'Drivers License' singer visited the White House this week as part of a campaign to urge the youth to get the COVID-19 vaccine. She spoke to the press, released a PSA, and then spent time with Dr. Fauci addressing multiple tweets about the vaccine. Video of their meeting was released on Twitter by the White House.

"I'm taking an immunology course and I got an A on my last exam. My immediate thought was, wouldn't Dr. Fauci be proud of me," stated one tweet that Dr. Fauci read out loud in the video.

"Absolutely," he replied enthusiastically before launching into an explanation on how the vaccine works.

"I had a dream that I got the COVID-19 vaccine and met Dr. Fauci afterward. I told him I'd bought his bobblehead, and he was super cool about it," another Twitter user posted.

"I saw your bobblehead today," Rodrigo grinned at Fauci. Most recently, a facepalm Fauci bobblehead has been released.

"Did you like it?" he laughed, to which Rodrigo said it was "amazing."

Fauci then read another tweet referencing the Dr. Fauci prayer candles that have been released featuring his head superimposed on the body of a saint.

"ppl made fun of those dr. fauci prayer candles but we got my dad one for his birthday in November," the Twitter user wrote. "So we lit it every night and everyone in my family was fully vaccinated, so maybe there's something there."

Dr. Fauci did not respond but Rodrigo replied, stating that she needed a Dr. Fauci bobblehead and prayer candle, before going on to read through several other tweets.

President Joe Biden first revealed the campaign on Wednesday when announcing Rodrigo's arrival to the White House.

"Olivia Rodrigo is stopping by the White House today with a clear message to young people: get vaccinated," he wrote in a Tweet. "It’s the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from the dangerous new COVID-19 variants. Head to http://vaccines.gov to find a clinic near you."

The White House then released the PSA Rodrigo recorded prior to meeting Biden and Dr. Fauci.

"It doesn't matter if you're young and healthy, getting the vaccine is about protecting yourself, your friends, and your family," she says in the video. "Let's get vaccinated."

Speaking during a press conference, Rodrigo said she was "beyond honored and humbled" to team up with Dr. Fauci and Biden to "help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination."

"I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative," she said, according to NME. "It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov."

