Olivia Newton-John Gives Cancer Update

Olivia Newton-John has provided a health update amid her cancer battle.

Speaking with Hoda Kotb Wednesday during an appearance on "Today," the "Grease" star admitted she was "feeling pretty good" and managing her pain with medical marijuana and the help of her husband John Easterling.

"I have my days, I have my pains, but the cannabis that my husband grows for me has been such a huge part of my healing, and so I'm a really lucky person," she said.

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and underwent a partial mastectomy and reconstruction. She was diagnosed with breast cancer again in 2013 but managed to fight it. Then, in 2017, it returned. The disease eventually spread to her bones and forced the actress to have to learn to walk again after she fractured the base of her spine in 2018.

During Wednesday's interview, she was taken aback to learn that Kotb had also battled breast cancer 14 years ago.

"I'm really sorry you went through that," she said. "I didn't know that about you. So you're well now, you're doing good?"

"Yes, I'm doing good," Kotb replied. "By the way, I'm just going to pause for a second. Another wonderful thing about you is what you just did there. Thank you. Thank you for asking."

Newton-John quickly responded, "Oh, of course. We're sisters. Anyone that has gone on this journey with cancer, it's unknown destinations and surprises and turns."

Earlier this year Newton-John told People that she is "feeling great" and ready to take on the world. She had been keeping herself very busy releasing a duets album soon and helping out her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, who had been planning her wedding at the time.

"I'm so lucky to still be doing all these things," she told the outlet. "I don't think I imagined living this long! I feel very blessed."