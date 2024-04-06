Real-Life Account 'October 7' Play to Debut in New York

"My Son Hunter" producers Phelim MCaleer and Ann McElhinney have crafted a new "verbatim" stage play based on the real-life accounts of the "terrorist attacks on Israel as told by those who survived them."

"Written by Phelim McAleer, OCTOBER 7 tells the story of Israel’s darkest day by using the compelling and dramatic accounts of those who lived through it. OCTOBER 7 is a 100 percent verbatim play consisting entirely of stories from those who were there. The interviews were conducted by veteran Irish journalists Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney who traveled to Israel in the immediate aftermath of the attacks," begins the press release, Breitbart reported.

The husband-and-wife creators have done "verbatim" plays in the past, where actors read actual transcripts of recordings, trials, and accounts. "FBI Loverbirds: Undercovers" was a dramatic reading performed in 2020 that consistent of the actual texts between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, the FBI agents who talked about stopping then-candidate Donald Trump from being elected while having an affair. Actors Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson played the real-life agents.

"We hear from the wounded and the bereaved, but we also meet the heroes who rescued dozens or fought back and saved multiple lives. We hear from mothers who hid for hours wondering if their family had survived, a policeman armed with a pistol and nine bullets who killed several Hamas and saved dozens of his neighbors," the statement continued.

The couple's film works include dramatized versions of other crimes and controversial issues including "FrackNation," "Gosnell: The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer," and the Breitbart-produced "My Son Hunter," which is a fictional account of President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden and his scandalous lifestyle.

The "October 7" play is set to debut on May 13, at the Actors Temple Theater in New York City.