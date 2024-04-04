Fired CBS Reporter to Speak at Judiciary Committee Hearing

Catherine Herridge — the fired CBS reporter whose files were seized by the network — is scheduled to break her silence at a House Judiciary Committee hearing next week, according to the New York Post.

A source with knowledge of the matter told the outlet that the veteran investigative journalist will testify before the panel on her exit from the legacy network, the circumstances of which are still shrouded in mystery.

The hearing, titled "Fighting for a Free Press: Protecting Journalists and their Sources," is set to take place on April 11 at 9:30 a.m., according to the Post's source.

SAG-AFTRA chief news & broadcast officer Mary Cavallaro is also expected to speak at the hearing about the union's negotiations with CBS, which were key to the safe return of Herridge's confidential materials after she was let go, the source said.

Additional testimony will reportedly be provided by former CBS News reporter Sharyl Attkisson, who quit the network in 2014 over allegations that CBS quashed stories that portrayed then-President Barack Obama negatively.

CBS did not comment to the Post about whether it would send a network representative to the committee's hearing.

Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, demanded that CBS provide information about the circumstances surrounding the seizure of Herridge's files by March 1.

The Post reported that the network claimed in a written statement to the committee that the incident was not unusual, despite reports to the contrary.

Herridge was among 20 CBS News employees let go by parent company Paramount Global amid its larger purge of 800 employees.

Hired by CBS in 2019, the acclaimed journalist had clashed with network execs over her coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Collin Rugg, co-owner of the conservative website Trending Politics, claimed Herridge was fired after reporting on President Joe Biden.

"Herridge was fired just hours after she reported on how Biden may have 'retained sensitive documents related to specific countries involving his family's foreign business dealings,' " Rugg posted on X. "Wild."

Both Herridge and Attkisson are expected to speak about the importance of the press shield law — which protects journalists and their sources from government overreach — at next week's hearing, according to the Post.

In a closely-watched First Amendment case, Herridge has appealed the judge's decision to hold her in contempt for refusing to divulge the name of her source for an investigative article she wrote when she was employed by Fox News.