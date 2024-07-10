Stealers Wheel Musician Joe Egan Dead at 77

Joe Egan, known famously for fronting the band Stealers Wheel and co-writing their hit song "Stuck in the Middle with You," has died at 77.

News of his death was confirmed Sunday in a Facebook post on his late bandmate Gerry Rafferty's official page, now managed by Rafferty's daughter, Martha.

"Very sad news that the other half of Stealers Wheel, Joe Egan, passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon with his nearest and dearest around him," she wrote in the tribute. "I will always remember him as a sweet and gentle soul. May he rest in peace."

Born on Oct. 18, 1946, Egan and Rafferty became friends at St. Mirin's Academy in Paisley, Scotland, according to Deadline. In the 1970s, they formed Stealers Wheel and co-wrote their biggest hit, "Stuck in the Middle with You."

The song became a major success, reaching the top 10 on both the U.K. Singles Chart and the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and selling over 2 million copies. It was also featured in Quentin Tarantino's 1992 film "Reservoir Dogs."

Egan and Rafferty released a string of other hits, including "Everything Will Turn Out Fine" and "Star." Egan wrote "Star," which made it into the Billboard Top 30 and was later featured in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Their third album, "Right or Wrong," drew lukewarm success and in 1975, Stealers Wheel split. Egan pursued a solo career, releasing two albums: "Out of Nowhere" in 1979 and "Map" in 1981.

Rafferty also launched a successful solo career. His 1978 album "City to City" went multiplatinum and included the hit "Baker Street." His 1979 follow-up "Night Owl" was also a hit, with the single "Get It Right Next Time."

Egan and Rafferty never performed together again but remained friends throughout their lives. In an interview with Scotland's Daily Record after Rafferty's death in 2011, Egan reflected on their bond, saying, "We had our ups and downs, as close friends often do, but we kept in touch up until just before he passed away."