'General Hospital' Actor Doug Sheehan, 75, Dead

Actor Doug Sheehan, known for his roles in the soap opera "General Hospital," has died at age 75.

The Wyoming-based Kane Funeral Home confirmed the news with a public announcement, noting Sheehan died "peacefully at his home on Saturday morning, June 29, 2024, with his loving wife at his side."

"Services are pending at this time. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements," the announcement added. No cause of death has been revealed.

Sheehan made his television debut on "Charlie's Angels" in 1978, but his breakthrough came in 1979 with his role as lawyer Joe Kelly on "General Hospital," People reported.

Sheehan continued his run on the popular soap opera until 1982, earning a Daytime Emmy nomination that year for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role in a Daytime Drama Series.

In 1983, he moved on to the "Dallas" spinoff "Knots Landing," where he took on the role of reporter Ben Gibson, the second husband of Valene Ewing, played by Joan Van Ark.

Concluding his role in 1988, Sheehan went on to star as stockbroker Brian Harper in the NBC sitcom "Day by Day," which ran for two seasons and included Linda Kelsey and Christopher Daniel Barnes in the cast. Additional television appearances include roles on "MacGyver," "Diagnosis Murder," "Columbo," "Cheers," and the "Clueless" TV series.

Sheehan also appeared in several notable films, including the 1979 comedy "10," the 1982 movie "Victor/Victoria," and "Cops n Roberts" in 1995.

His last on-screen roles were guest appearances on "What I Like About You," featuring Amanda Bynes and Jennie Garth, and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," starring Melissa Joan Hart.

His death comes as cast and crew working on "General Hospital" speculate about the show being cursed after the death of actor Johnny Wactor, as well as several other key stars on the show, according to reports.

Wactor, known for his role as Brando Corbin on the show from 2020-22, died May 25 in Los Angeles after being shot during a suspected robbery.

Wactor was just the latest star from "General Hospital" to die under tragic circumstances. As RadarOnline.com noted, actors from the show have been plagued by suicides, homelessness, cancer battles, accidents, and run-ins with the law.

"It's hard to ignore that in the last few years, an unusually high rate of death and disaster has cursed the cast — it's no wonder so many people are frightened," one unnamed source cited by the news outlet revealed.

"It's traumatizing and scary," another anonymous source said about the incidents. "This has reminded everyone how precious life is and they check on each other frequently."