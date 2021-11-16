Nike Delays Shoe Collaboration With Travis Scott Following Astroworld Tragedy

Nike has announced that it will be delaying the launch of its latest shoe project, a collaboration with Travis Scott, following the Astroworld tragedy.

On Sunday, 9-year-old Ezra Blount died, pushing the death toll from the event to 10. A further 300 people sustained injuries during the deadly stampeded that broke out at the Houston concert. Nike announced its postponement the following day in a statement.

"Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack," the statement on the Nike SNKRS website read.

According to Sneaker News, the shoe was meant to be released on Dec. 16 on Nike SNKRS. It is unclear what the new launch date is.

The announcement comes as Scott, fellow rapper Drake, Live Nation, and concert promoter ScoreMore face a slew of lawsuits by families of those dead and injured in the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

One of the lawsuits, filed by concertgoer Kristian Paredes, 23, from Texas, includes Live Nation, Scott, and Drake. In the filing, Paredes accuses Scott and Drake of inciting the crowd while on stage and alleges that the two artists continued to perform "as the crowd became out of control" and "while the crowd mayhem continued," according to the Daily Mail.

Paredes states that the injuries and deaths are due to the "negligence, carelessness and recklessness" of the "defendants, their agents, servants and employees, in the ownership, management, maintenance, operation, supervision, and the control of the subject premises."

Scott's attorneys have said their client did not know about the deaths and injuries until after the show.

In a tweet following the incident, Scott said he was "absolutely devastated."

"My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," he wrote. "Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life."