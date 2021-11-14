9-Year-Old Dies From Astroworld Injuries; Death Toll Rises to 10

A 9-year-old who was on life support for days after being trampled at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival has died.

Ezra Blount died Sunday, his family told ABC-13. His father, Treston Blount, told ABC-13 his son was a young Travis Scott fan who "was so stoked; he was ready to go."

Treston and Ezra, who was on Treston's shoulders, stayed toward the back of the crowd before Scott's performance started, thinking it would be calmer. However, people started pushing as Scott took the stage. Treston then lost consciousness and Ezra fell, and then Ezra was trampled.

Treston, upon regaining consciousness, could not find Ezra. After eventually filing a police report, he received a message from an officer that included a picture of Ezra. When he arrived at the hospital, Treston learned Ezra's major organs had been damaged, his brain swollen and he was on life support.

Ezra Blount's passing raises the death toll from the concert to 10.