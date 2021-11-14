×
Tags: Law Enforcement | astroworld | travis scott | tragedy | death | victim | musician

9-Year-Old Dies From Astroworld Injuries; Death Toll Rises to 10

Travis Scott performs at his third annual Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, as tragedy unfolded before him
Travis Scott performs at his third annual Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 5 as tragedy unfolded before him. (Jennifer Lake/AP)

Sunday, 14 November 2021 10:06 PM

A 9-year-old who was on life support for days after being trampled at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival has died.

Ezra Blount died Sunday, his family told ABC-13. His father, Treston Blount, told ABC-13 his son was a young Travis Scott fan who "was so stoked; he was ready to go."

Treston and Ezra, who was on Treston's shoulders, stayed toward the back of the crowd before Scott's performance started, thinking it would be calmer. However, people started pushing as Scott took the stage. Treston then lost consciousness and Ezra fell, and then Ezra was trampled.

Treston, upon regaining consciousness, could not find Ezra. After eventually filing a police report, he received a message from an officer that included a picture of Ezra. When he arrived at the hospital, Treston learned Ezra's major organs had been damaged, his brain swollen and he was on life support.

Ezra Blount's passing raises the death toll from the concert to 10.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
159
Sunday, 14 November 2021 10:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
