×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nicolas cage | character | renfield

Nicolas Cage Never Broke Character on 'Renfield'

By    |   Tuesday, 28 March 2023 02:54 PM EDT

Nicolas Cage never broke character as Dracula on the set of his new movie "Renfield," film director Chris McKay said.

The new movie, set for release April 14, follows Dracula's longtime assistant Nicholas Hoult as he helps the vampire navigate modern-day life in New Orleans. While promoting the film in an interview with Insider, McKay said Cage would stay in character even when the cameras had stopped rolling. 

"Whatever scene we did he would still be 100% living in that attitude after we stopped shooting," McKay said. "So if he's a little frosty in the scene he's going to have a little bit of that between takes. But still up for whatever we were doing."

McKay added that there were times when he needed to have a "real conversation" about the film with Cage, but Cage still stayed in the character of Dracula. 

"But you also have to remember, he's covered head to toe in Dracula makeup and costume, so it's a different thing," McKay said. "Sometimes he couldn't even bend his body very much because he's got a whole body appliance on. So he's Dracula whether he wants to be Dracula or not."

Cage also talked about his experience on the set of "Renfield," saying he inadvertently drank his own blood.

"No reason in terms of method, but the fangs were genuine fangs, they were ceramic and quite pointy. So I did bite my lip a few times which made me drink my own blood," Cage said, according to the Daily Mail. 

Cage said that to craft the character's voice with the fangs, he kept them in as often as possible. 

"I was trying to give the character an eloquent and elegant voice that was pretty hard to do with all the ceramic material in my mouth," he said. "But I got used to it by taking them home, leaving them in when I was in my hotel room."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Nicolas Cage never broke character as Dracula on the set of his new movie "Renfield," film director Chris McKay said.
nicolas cage, character, renfield
321
2023-54-28
Tuesday, 28 March 2023 02:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved